A traffic stop Monday in Fulton County led to the arrest of two people.

Fulton County Sheriff’s reports said deputies initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 125, in Hickman, for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

Following a search of the vehicle, 54-year-old Terry Curling was arrested for failure to signal, no insurance, expired registration, and first degree possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger in the vehicle, 46-year-old John Embrey, was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.