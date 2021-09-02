Traffic Stop Leads to Foot Chase With Man in Union City

Union City police are looking for a man who evaded officers following a traffic stop.

Reports said police initiated a traffic stop on an Alabama vehicle in the 1100 block of West Reelfoot Avenue.

When approaching the vehicle, reports said the driver, identified as 19 year old Malik Johnson, appeared to be nervous with the odor of marijuana present.

After Johnson told the officer of approximately two grams of marijuana in his possession, he was asked to exit the car.

Reports said he then began to run on foot toward Applebee’s, where he jumped the ditch and continued north bound.

The pursuing officer ended the pursuit after injuring his knee, and additional officers were unsuccessful in locating Johnson.

Reports said approximately 6.3 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle, along with a drivers license and hotel key.

Johnson is being charged with evading on foot, speeding and possession of marijuana.