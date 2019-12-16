A traffic stop in Fulton resulted in the arrest of a person on outstanding warrants.

Reports said officers made the traffic stop on Highland Drive, where the driver, Tia Forrester, was not wearing a seat belt and was driving on a suspended license.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jordan Puckett, was found to have outstanding warrants in Hickman County and for domestic violence assault in Graves County.

Police also discovered a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle, and a fake gun that was modified with a tactical laser and magazine with real .9-milimeter ammunition.

Puckett was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with the charges of the outstanding warrants.