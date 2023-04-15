Traffic Stop Leads to Large Methamphetamine Bust in Obion County

A McCracken County woman was arrested in Obion County, after a large amount of methamphetamine was discovered.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said an Interdiction Officer made a traffic stop on Highway 51 South, on a vehicle operated by 34 year old Darcey Ann Thompson, of Paducah.

During the traffic stop for a window tint violation, criminal indicators led to a K-9 Unit deployed on the scene.

Reports said an alert to the trunk of the vehicle led to the discovery of five pounds of crystal methamphetamine inside of a shoe box.

Ms. Thompson was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.

She was arraigned in front of Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith on Friday.

Photos of the seized drugs have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.