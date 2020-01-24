One person was arrested following a traffic stop by Obion County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Wednesday, a stop was conducted on a vehicle operated by 35 year old Chad Burman Brewer, of Halls, for a window tint violation.

Sheriff’s reports said Brewer was seen hitting the steering wheel and roof of the car, before being asked to exit the vehicle.

The report said Brewer was seen switching an item in his hands, which was later discovered to be a syringe.

An investigation then revealed another syringe in the floorboard of the car which contained methamphetamine.

The passengers in the vehicle, 36 year old Deborah Stewart and 42 year old Jason Glisson, both of Union City, were then removed from the car, as additional methamphetamine paraphernalia was found.

Brewer was taken into custody after an NCIC check indicated an arrest warrant in Desoto County, Mississippi.

All three subjects were charged with simple possession of a schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia.