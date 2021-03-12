March 12, 2021
Traffic stop shooting leaves Nashville officer wounded, woman dead

Nashville authorities say an officer was wounded and a woman was killed Friday morning when a traffic stop turned into a shootout.

Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says Officer Josh Baker pulled over a vehicle because the owner was wanted on six outstanding warrants.

Police say 31-year-old Nika Holbert was driving the vehicle.

Aaron says the traffic stop “devolved” into a shootout when Holbert fired at Baker and he fired back.

Police say Baker was in stable condition after surgery and Holbert was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The TBI is investigating.

