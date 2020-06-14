Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country music singer Hank Williams Jr., was killed in a crash on Highway 79 in Henry County Saturday evening.

WKRN of Nashville reports that the 27-year-old Williams-Dunning was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe involved in the single-vehicle crash near Antioch Road. The SUV was towing a boat at 7:44, heading southbound on Highway 79 when it crossed the dividing median in the highway and rolled over. The Vehicle then crossed northbound lanes and came to a rest on the shoulder. Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.