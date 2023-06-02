Train Strikes Truck Friday Morning in McCracken County

A train struck a pickup truck Friday morning in McCracken County.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2600 block of Krebs Station Road just after 7:00.

The investigation showed an inbound P&L Railroad train was passing through the intersection, with traffic control devices of an audible bell and flashing red lights activated at the railroad crossing.

Reports said 39 year old Ryan Green, of Paducah, was operating a 2014 GMC pickup, which traveled through the intersection and was struck by the inbound train.

Green was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Hendron Fire Department and transported to a local hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

He was issued a citation for Disregarding Railroad Crossing Flasher Lights.