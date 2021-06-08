June 8, 2021
Transportation Alert for Motorists in Western Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced two work zone areas in Western Kentucky.

On U.S.-45 in Graves County and McCracken County, work is underway between Mayfield and Paducah for the construction of an R-Cut crossing.

Motorists should be alert for lane restrictions at the U.S.- 45/KY-408 intersection, near the Kentucky State Police Post 1 Headquarters in northern Graves County.

Motorists should also be alert for work zone lane restrictions at the U.S.-45/KY 1288 intersection in southern McCracken County.

The target completion date at both locations is August 21st.

Construction has also ramped up on the new U.S.-641, from the Clarks River Bridge, at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at Hazel.

Reports say initial construction on this six-mile section of new four-lane will have no impact on existing U.S.-641 traffic, and minimal impact on side roads.

Initial work includes culvert and bridge construction.

The target completion date has been set for the Summer of 2023.

Charles Choate

