Transportation Alert for Obion and Weakley County Motorists

Transportation projects in Obion and Weakley County could cause traffic delays for motorists.

In Obion County, grading, drainage, paving and construction of bridges for the future I-69 roadway will cause possible lane closures from State Route 21 to US Highway 51.

Temporary intermittent daytime lane closures will occur on State Route 21 from mile marker 0-to-mile marker 21.5, and on State Route 214 at mile marker 0-to-mile marker .8 for crack sealing.

In Weakley County, temporary lane closures could occur due to the repair of the bridge on US 45-East over the North Fork Obion River.

Transportation reports also show temporary lane closures due to resurfacing with a seal coat from north of State Route 190 to the Kentucky State Line.