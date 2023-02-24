Transportation Cabinet Closes Fulton County Bridge Until Further Notice

A bridge in Fulton County has now been closed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Reports said KY-1129, at the Brush Creek Bridge, is now closed due to deterioration of timber pilings.

The bridge had previously been posted with a three-ton load limit, that restricted the bridge to passenger vehicles only.

During a routine inspection of the structure, an inspector found further damage of timber pilings that are part of the bridge substructure.

Barricades and appropriate signage have been placed at each end of the structure, with the bridge to remain closed until future notice.