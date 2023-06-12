June 12, 2023
Transportation Department Closes Bridge in Fulton

Structural issues at a bridge in Fulton have forced the closure of a section of roadway.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of KY 129/East State Line Road, after a contract inspection team reported a number of structural issues with a bridge over an unnamed tributary to Harris Fork Creek.

The immediate closure came after an inspection team found a tie rod on the box beam bridge had failed, causing beams to move and flex when trucks crossed the structure.

The bridge is closed and barricaded until District 1 engineers can examine the bridge in detail over the next week.

Reports said the examination will determine if the bridge can be repaired, or should be replaced.

