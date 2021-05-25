Transportation Department Help for Memorial Day Travelers

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will help those who plan to travel for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Commissioner Clay Bright says all construction related lane closures, on interstates and state routes, will be suspended for the holiday weekend.

Suspension of the lane closures will cease at noon on Friday, and will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning.

Triple-A is estimating nearly 37 million Americans will travel for Memorial Day, which is 60-percent higher than last year.

In Tennessee, over 776,000 residents are expected to travel, with more than 687,000 of those going by automobile.