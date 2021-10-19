Trash day change for a few Martin residents

A few Martin city residents will have a change in trash pickup day.

Chad Brown with Republic Services says effective November 1st, Republic Services Waste will be adding a day of pick up in the City of Martin to provide better service and efficiency.

Brown says some customers will now be receiving their trash pick-up on Wednesdays starting November 3rd.

The majority of this route is located along the south and southeastern part of the city of Martin.

Postcards are being mailed to households who are affected.