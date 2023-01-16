Trent Scates appointed Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army

Colonel Trent Scates, of Greenfield, has been named the Tennessee Military Department’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army.

Scates will be responsible for more than 9,000 Tennessee National Guard Soldiers serving throughout the state.

He’ll be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General during a ceremony to be announced later.

Scates started his military career in 1990 by enlisting in the Tennessee National Guard as a heavy equipment operator in the 913th Engineer Company.

Since then, he’s served in various command and staff positions to include commander of the 230th Engineer Battalion in Trenton and commander of the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson. He deployed to Iraq in 2004 and again in 2009. He also served in Kuwait in 2019.