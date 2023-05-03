Trenton Beats Union City in Soccer; Girls Softball Beats Halls

The Golden Tide spoiled Senior Night for Union City’s lone 12th grader, Miguel Sanchez, in the Tornadoes’ final home match of the season.

Trenton scored both its goals in the first 17:11 to drop Union City to (4-7) on the year.

The Twisters managed just three shots on goal, two of those by Marcos Landeros.

Jayce Rogers turned away a dozen shots in goal.

Union City will play Westview in the district tournament semifinals next week.

In softball on Tuesday, the Lady Tornadoes ended their regular season the same way they began the year – beating Halls.

Marlee Theobald had two hits, scored three times, and drove in three runs to send Union City into tournament play on a winning note.

Emmaline Qualls went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs, and Caitlyn Hoffman and Kennedi Robinson each doubled for the Purple and Gold.

Addison Carr went the distance to pick up the pitching triumph.

Union City will face Milan Thursday at 5 p.m. at Huntingdon in the opening round of the District 12AA Tournament.