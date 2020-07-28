A Gibson County man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an engine from a residence in Greenfield.

Fifty-one-year-old Robert Lee Litton, of Trenton, was arrested Friday after Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Neil Cantrell saw him backed into the edge of a corn field on McCumber Road, moving an engine around in the back of his truck.

Litton told Sergeant Cantrell he had gotten the engine from a friend and was taking it to the scrap yard in Sharon.

Sergeant Cantrell took a photo of the engine and was later advised by dispatch of an engine theft on Highway 124 in Greenfield with a truck matching the one driven by Litton.

Cantrell stopped Litton where he confessed to stealing the engine from the residence.

Litton is charged with Theft of Property under $1,000 and Vandalism.