Trenton Man Issued Multiple Charges of Attempted Murder and Arson

A Gibson County man is being held in jail following a residential fire in Trenton.

21 year old Jarmaland Marsh, of Trenton, was arrested following an investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the Gibson County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office.

Reports said the fire took place at a home on Old Jackson Road, which contained an adult and two juveniles.

During the investigation, officers developed information leading to Marsh, who was arrested on three counts each of attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson.

He was taken to the Gibson County Jail with a bond set at half-a-million dollars.