Governor-Elect Bill Lee has named a Trenton native to lead Tennessee’s Department of Health.

The Republican’s transition team announced Thursday that executive vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will serve as the state’s new health commissioner.

The Gibson County resident oversees multiple hospitals with an emphasis on rural ones in Bolivar, Camden, Milan, Dyersburg, and Martin.

After graduating from Peabody High School, Dr. Piercey attended Lipscomb University, then received her medical degree from East Tennessee State University and MBA from Bethel University.

She has served as executive vice-president of West Tennessee Healthcare since 2010.