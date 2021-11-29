Trenton Woman Caught in Theft Attempt at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police were called to Wal-Mart to investigate an attempted theft from the store.

When arriving at the West Reelfoot Avenue location, officers learned that 42 year old Mary Cotton, of Trenton, had entered the store with an empty box.

Reports said Ms. Cotton placed a $79.00 space heater in the box, then walked to the front of the store and tried to return the item at the service desk.

An investigation showed Ms. Cotton had an active warrant in Trenton for failure to appear in court.

Union City police issued a citation for theft, then took Ms. Cotton into custody on the warrant.

Trenton police were notified of the arrest, and responded to bring her back on the charge.