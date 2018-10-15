Greenfield girls basketball coach Willie Trevathan has been selected as the 2017-18 State of Tennessee Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Greenfield High School Principal Don McCurley says Trevathan will now be considered for Section 3 Coach of the Year, which includes the eight Southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Trevathan coached the Greenfield Lady Jackets to the TSSAA Class A Girls State Championship earlier this year.

