Trevathan returns to high school coaching with Westview boys basketball

Willie Trevathan is returning to coach high school basketball as the new Westview Chargers boys basketball coach.

Trevathan replaces Ed Baker who accepted a position at the Weakley County Schools central office.

Trevathan had spent the past few years as an assistant coach with the UT Martin women’s basketball program.

Coach Trevathan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Trevathan previously spent 16 years at Greenfield High School as the girls basketball coach, winning five district championships, four regional championships, making five state tournament appearances, winning the state title in 2018, and going undefeated in 2020 maintaining the AP No. 1 ranking the entire season.