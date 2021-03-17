Trial Dates for Two Obion County Lawsuits Announced

Trial dates for two ongoing lawsuits, filed against departments in Obion County, have been made.

During Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting, County Attorney Steve Conley updated board members on the status of the lawsuits.

Conley began his presentation with an update of a railroad company settlement.(AUDIO)

The Norman DeAndre Adams lawsuit was filed in June of 2019, and seeks no less than $900,000 in punitive and compensatory damages.

This lawsuit was filed due to alleged racial harassment as an employee at the Highway Department.

The Sterling Higgins lawsuit was filed in June of 2020, and seeks $10 million dollars.

The suit was filed after the 37 year old Higgins died, following his arrest and booking into the Obion County Jail.