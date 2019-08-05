After winning the Small Division State Discus Championship in late May, Union City sophomore Taylan Tribble was both an easy and logical choice for All State honors by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association.

Tribble stunned a heralded field that included reigning champion and University of Tennessee football commitment Elijah Simmons to claim the UC program’s first state individual championship in 30 years.

Tribble claimed the title in most-impressive fashion with a throw of more than 155 feet that was 10 feet better than his closest competitor.

The TSWA honors the Top 3 finishers in every individual state spring sports competition, automatically giving them All State status.

The state championship was the first in UCHS boys’ track history since 1989 when Wright Jernigan won both the discus and shot put.

Justyn Johnson and Austin Jernigan were the last Purple and Gold track All Staters in 2018.

The state title and All-State honor also qualifies Tribble for induction into the UCHS Hall of Honors after he graduates.