Tribble, McCadney take rightful spots on TSWA All State track list

With state championship gold medals won in May, both Taylon Tribble and Kylie McCadney were slam-dunk selections for the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State track team.

Both Tribble and McCadney were named to the Small Division TSWA squad today after winning the discus and 400 meters, respectively, at the annual Spring Fling at Rockvale High School.

The top three finishers in each state individual event earn the All-State designation.

Tribble won his second title in three years in the discus, further distinguishing himself in the history of UCHS track. He joined Andy Russell and Wright Jernigan as male winners of multiple titles. Tammy Critchfield and Jenny Jernigan won consecutive state championships on the girls’ side.

His throw of 168 feet, four inches in this year’s meet, was the best in any division and set a school record.

Adding to his impressive feat was the fact that Tribble – who intends to walk-on at The University of Tennessee this fall – repeated as state champion after recovering from a serious knee injury and lengthy rehabilitation prior to his junior year.

McCadney, meanwhile, was a standout in several events for the Lady Tornadoes in her senior year, capped by her state title effort.

She finished in a dead-heat with Ariya Rice of Knoxville Austin-East with a career-best time of 1:00.37.

McCadney also gave UC points in the state meet with a seventh-place finish in the triple jump and was part of a 4×200 relay team that finished sixth.

“Much-deserved recognition for them both and a no-brainer as far as them making the all-state team,” first-year Tornado head coach Wade Maddox said when informed of the news.

“I truly believe that if Taylon had not had the knee injury, he’d have won three straight. And I’m still not convinced if the state meet wasn’t canceled last year because of COVID that he still wouldn’t have made it. He worked so hard in his recovery, and it was very gratifying to see those efforts rewarded with another state title.

“Kylie put it a ton of work to get better in not only the 400 but in every other event she participated in. I’d always admired her competitiveness from afar, and I got to see it up close as her coach. It was truly a blessing for me to coach both her and Taylon.”

The remainder of the spring sports all-state teams will be announced later this week by the TSWA.