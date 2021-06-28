Trimble Teenager Killed in One Vehicle Accident

A Trimble teenager was killed in a one vehicle accident on State Route 211 just before 10:00 Monday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports said 18 year old Amber Saylor was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on 211 when the accident occurred.

Reports said Ms. Saylor traveled into the south lane upon traveling onto a bridge.

She then overcorrected back into the north lane, which resulted in the truck striking a concrete rail.

Highway Patrol reports said the truck then overturned, ejecting Ms. Saylor from the vehicle before striking a tree.

A passenger in the truck, 19 year old Brandim Holliday, of Trimble, was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

Reports said neither Ms. Saylor nor Holliday were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.