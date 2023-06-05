Trimble Woman Issued Shoplifting and Drug Charges in Union City

A Trimble woman was arrested on multiple charges, after being seen shoplifting in Union City.

Union City police reports said officers were called to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, where 45 year old Jill Ann Ellis was observed using cheaper barcodes at the self checkout section.

After admitting the attempt to steal $76 in merchandise, Ms. Ellis was escorted to the store exit, where police received consent to a search.

Reports said officers first discovered a container with methamphetamine, with Ms. Ellis also producing a smoking pipe and tube, which contained just under five grams of methamphetamine in individual bags.

A search of her purse also yielded Xanax and Adderall pills.

Ms. Ellis was charged with theft, tampering with evidence and possession of schedule two and four drugs.

She was also barred from all Wal-Mart properties.