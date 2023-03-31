Trinity Christian Academy Names Darren Bowling New Head Football Coach and Associate Athletic Director

Trinity Christian Academy has announced that Darren Bowling will be the new head football coach and Associate Athletic Director.

Bowling has served in school systems for over 30 years, with the past two years at Murray High School in Kentucky.

During his time at Murray High, Bowling guided the Tigers to an (8-3) record in 2021, and (6-6) this past season.

In 11 years as head football coach at Union City High School, the Golden Tornadoes won TSSAA State Championships in 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Bowling was named the TSSAA State Football Coach of the Year each of those championship seasons, along with being named the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year honor in 2013.

Trinity Christian Academy finished last season with a record of (5-7), which ended with a loss to Nashville Christian in the state playoff quarterfinals.