Three people involved in a shooting that critically injured a McKenzie man in May are back in a Weakley County courtroom today.

Eighteen-year-old Malcolm Lee, Jr., of McKenzie, is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Canon Magourik in the McKenzie area of Weakley County.

Magourik was treated at a Nashville hospital and has since been released.

In a court appearance last month, Judge Tommy Moore set Lee’s bond at $250,000 dollars.

Two Martin women are also facing charges in connection with the incident.

Twenty-year-old Mary Beth Lyles is charged with Filing a False Report, and 22-year-old Katie Nicole Smith is charged with Accessory after the Fact.