Trio of Skyhawk programs claim 2020-21 OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards

UT Martin boasted three different athletic programs who brought home OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards for the 2020-21 season.

The Skyhawk beach volleyball, men’s golf, and women’s tennis programs each won the prestigious award, which was initiated in 2004-05. The honor is presented annually in each Conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes who achieved a 3.25 Grade Point Average or higher.

Thursday’s announcement marks the first OVC Team Academic Achievement Award winner for a UT Martin program since 2015-16. It is the third such award for the Skyhawk women’s tennis program (also winning in 2011-12 and 2013-14) while the UT Martin’s beach volleyball and men’s golf programs are first-time recipients of the award.

The Skyhawk beach volleyball program was responsible for a 3.59 team GPA in 2020-21, landing 10 of their 13 players on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll (76.9 percent) under head coach Jaclynn Wilson.

Head coach Austin Swafford guided the UT Martin golf program to a 3.68 cumulative GPA last season as the 2021 OVC champions placed 77.8 percent of its student-athletes (seven of nine) on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

In 2020-21, the Skyhawk tennis program put all eight of their players on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll as head coach Caitlyn Williams oversaw a roster that collected a 3.79 GPA.

The awards cap a week of OVC announcements regarding 2020-21 academic year awards. On Tuesday, the Skyhawks picked up a school-record 23 OVC Medal of Honor winners (4.0 GPA) while UT Martin accounted for 162 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients (at least a 3.25 GPA) on Wednesday.