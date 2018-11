The UT Martin soccer team was awarded three spots on the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s All-South Region Team as Amy McGivern and Kaci Mitchell were named to the second team while Danae Kaldaridou was named to the third team.

This marks the first time since 2014 and just the second instance in the Phil McNamara era that UTM soccer has claimed All-South Region Team honors when Amy Maksimowicz, Rianna Jarrett and Dominika Conc were tabbed to the prestigious list.

