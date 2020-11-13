Officials with Triple-A say the Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see fewer travelers this year.

With the effects of the pandemic, coupled with higher unemployment rates, reports indicate travel volume to be down by as much as 10-percent.

If realized, the rate would be the largest one year increase since the Great Recession in 2008.

Triple-A is projecting 50-million Americans will travel during the Thanksgiving period, with Tennessee expected to have about 1.2 million on the roadways.

However, officials say these numbers could even be less should COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the coming days, and the Center for Disease Control release travel health notices.

The latest report shows those who do plan to travel are likely to go shorter distances.

Automobiles are expected to account for 95-percent of the holiday travel mode, with airlines expecting their annual volume down by half this year.