Triple Threat Weather Day for Ken-Tenn Area

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the Ken-Tenn area.

The National Weather Service says West Tennessee and Western Kentucky could see a triple threat of heavy rainfall, high winds and severe thunderstorms.

Currently there is a Flood Watch with rainfall amounts of 2-to-4 inches possible.

This watch area includes Lake, Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Fulton, Hicman and Graves County.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 1:00 this afternoon, with sustained winds of 20-to-30 miles per hour, and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

The Ken-Tenn area remains in a “Moderate Zone” for the possibility of severe thunderstorms, that could include hail and possible spin-up tornadoes.

These storms could continue into the late evening hours.

Weather Service officials also says those traveling south today, should be aware that the Memphis area and south could see a major tornado outbreak.