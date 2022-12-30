Trojans Sweep Skyhawks

In the opening game of Skyhawk double header action, the University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball team came up short in their Ohio Valley Conference opener against University of Arkansas at Little Rock thanks to a 3 point buzzer beater 45-44.

A dominating 2nd quarter performance from UALR sent the Skyhawk squad into halftime trailing 31 to 18. However, UTM would make a gutsy comeback to take the lead, up 44 to 42 with seconds to go. A hail mary from the Little Rock Trojans from beyond the arc closed the action and gave UALR the victory.

In the night cap, an off shooting night for the Skyhawks men lead to defeat at the hands of the Trojans by a final score of 88 to 74.