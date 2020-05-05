A Trousdale Turner Correctional Center inmate who was taken to a local hospital last week for an assessment has passed away.

Department of Correction West Region spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the 67-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital and died Monday morning.

The exact cause of his death is pending official determination from the medical examiner.

Tracer says the inmate was transported to the hospital on April 25 and was tested for COVID-19.

Currently, six Tennessee inmates who are COVID-19 positive are hospitalized. One is in serious condition.

The Department of Correction announced Friday that it would conduct another round of mass testing of all inmates and staff in TDOC prisons.

CoreCivic will also conduct mass testing for staff and inmates at the facilities it operates.

Testing for staff began Monday at the Middle Tennessee facilities and will continue throughout the state this week.