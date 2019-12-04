The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its winter trout stocking schedule.

TWRA officials plan to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length, with a daily creel limit at seven and no size limit.

TWRA reports said stocking has been scheduled for December 11th and January 15th for the Union City Reelfoot Packing Pond, Martin City Park, Paris City Park and McKenzie City Park.