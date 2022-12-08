Troy Man Arrested for Theft at Final Flight Outfitters   

A Troy man has been arrested in connection with the theft of duck decoys from Final Flight Outfitters, located at 5933 Martin Highway in Union City.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 39 year old Clayton Tyler Trull was taken into custody on charges of burglary and theft of property.

Sheriffs reports said on Monday, officials with Final Flight reported the theft of several boxes of duck decoys from a storage trailer behind the store.

Due to the offender being in a Republic Services truck, Investigators were able to quickly determine the offender as Trull.

Following his arrest, Trull received a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Obion County General Sessions on December 22nd.