Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart

Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy.

A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster took items from the store three times on August 9th, twice on August 11th, three times of August 12th and twice on August 13th.

The value of the stolen merchandise was listed at almost $650 on the police report.

Union City Wal-Mart officials also learned Lancaster had been barred for life from the store, due to shoplifting at the Jackson location.

He is now charged with theft for the incidents in Union City.