City officials in Troy are concerned about the prospects of an additional air ambulance service locating in Obion County.

During Monday’s Obion County Commission meeting, Troy Mayor Deanna Chappell spoke about the Everett-Stewart Airport board’s lease to air ambulance service “Hospital Wing”.

Ms. Chappell said she was seeking answers to questions of how residents will be affected by another air ambulance provider in the county.

Airport board Vice-Chairman Mike Hollman was in attendance at the meeting, and said “Hospital Wing” officials will be meeting soon with city and county officials, to answer all questions concerning their operations.