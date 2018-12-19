A Troy resident has received commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Laina Roberson received the commission during a ceremony held at UT-Martin.

Ms. Roberson is a 2014 graduate of Obion County High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UT-Martin during the recent commencement.

She enlisted in the Army in 2016 and has served with the Tennessee National Guard 190th Engineering Company in McKenzie.

Her first duty assignment as a commissioned officer will be at the Military Intelligence Basic Officer Leaders Course in Arizona.

