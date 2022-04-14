Troy Woman Arrested on Theft and Failure to Appear in Court

A Troy woman was arrested following the theft of construction equipment.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 1400 Vaden Avenue to investigate the theft of a Cobalt circular saw.

At the scene, police reports said officers spoke with the victim of the theft, 54 year old Donald Eudy of Union City.

Reports said Eudy told officers that a woman, identified as 45 year old Martha Golden, accused another person of taking the saw, then walked away from the scene.

Police located Ms. Golden and discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court in Obion County.

Police also learned through video footage that Ms. Golden had stolen the saw, valued at $130.

She was additionally charged with theft of property.