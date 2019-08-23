Officials with the Obion County Fair have announced the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled truck and tractor pull.

Due to overnight rains, which caused muddy conditions, the track for the scheduled pull could not be brought up to standards to host the event.

The schedule now includes fair activities beginning this afternoon at 3:00 with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

The carnival will open on the midway at 6:00, with music by Jason Skoda and the Sellouts performing on the Back Porch Stage.

Performances by the High Flying Pages and the Wade Henry Show will take place throughout the night.

At 10:00, the drawing for $1,000 will take place at the Main Stage.

Admission to the fair is $15, which includes all rides on the midway.

For updated information about changes at the Obion County Fair, log on to obioncountyfair.net.