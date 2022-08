The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will headline today’s Obion County Fair.

Events will get underway at 4:00, with the Junior Beef Show at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

The Midway and carnival will open at 5:00, with admission and all rides at $15.00.

AC 43 will play the Back Porch Stage at 6:00, with the Truck and Tractor Pull starting at the Outdoor Arena at 7:00.