Activities and events will take place at the Obion County Fair today.

At 4:00, the Junior Beef Show will be held at the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn.

The Midway carnival will begin at 5:00, with a pay-one-price of $15 for admission and all rides.

The always popular Truck and Tractor Pull will be held tonight starting at 7:00, with the fair to conclude at 10:00 with the Money Cube drawing.