A section of roadway in Western Kentucky was closed for almost four hours Wednesday night, due to a truck rollover accident.

Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert said officers were notified around 5:30, of a semi-tractor trailer truck accident on State Route 307.

According to an investigation, 49 year old Elbert Courtney of Fancy Farm, had the passenger side tires of his truck and trailer drop off of the edge of the roadway.

Courtney attempted to correct the vehicle, however it reentered the roadway an began to spin, crossing over into the southbound lane.

The truck and trailer turned over onto the passenger side, with Courtney able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries.

The southbound lane of 307 was closed to upright and remove the truck from the scene.