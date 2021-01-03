A truck stolen from a Graves County convenience store last week has been recovered in Michigan.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 said law enforcement officers with the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office located the 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 on Saturday.

The truck was taken, when a white male subject exited a Ford Fusion car on the parking lot, and drove the truck away on U.S. 45.

Post 1 reports said the Ford Fusion was located at a Mayfield hotel on Friday.

The Mayfield Police Department reported the Ford Fusion was stolen from Hudson, Michigan.

State Police are still seeking the identity of the individual in the video, who entered the truck at the Mayfield store and drove away.