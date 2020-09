The Trump administration announced Wednesday that the USDA is investing nearly $10 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in Tennessee.

This investment includes nearly $5 million grant monies for the Ardmore Telephone Company to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network to connect over 4,000 people, 263 farms, 28 businesses, four educational facilities, and one fire station to high-speed broadband internet in Benton, Giles, and Lincoln counties.