President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were winners in Obion County during the Presidential Preference Primary.

On Tuesday, 2021 votes were cast in Obion County, giving them 3230 total votes for both early voting and election day voting.

President Trump was the big winner with 2118 votes on the Republican ticket, while on the Democratic side, Biden had 580 votes, Bernie Sanders 202 and Mike Bloomberg 145.

Despite not campaigning in the state, Biden won Tennessee with 43-percent of the vote, Bernie Sanders had 24.4-percent and Mike Bloomberg 16-percent.