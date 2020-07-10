Weakley and Obion are among several West Tennessee counties eligible for federal funding after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in parts of Tennessee affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding on May 3th and May 4th.

The Thursday declaration means federal funding is available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms.

State and local governments are eligible for the funding as well as some nonprofit organizations.

The declaration applies to the counties of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Maury, Obion, Perry, and Weakley.

Federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.