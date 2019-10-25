Unity Park in South Fulton will be the site of a “Trunk or Treat” event on Saturday.

The city’s Park and Recreation Board will host the activity from 5:00 until 7:00.

The free “Trunk or Treat” will includes games for children, along with a hayride and hot dogs and drinks.

Civic organizations, churches, clubs and families may set up a display in the park to offer candy and treats to the children.

Park and Recreation officials say they will also be collecting canned goods at the park to distribute to local organizations.

In case of rain on Saturday, the “Trunk or Treat” will be held on Halloween night at the same hours.